Sandra “Sandi” Ann (Hollamon) Fitzgerald, 68, of Oakland, Oregon, passed away March 4, 2022 with her husband by her side. Sandra was born Oct. 2, 1953 in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to parents Joseph and Lois (McDonald) Hollamon. Sandi and Pat started dating August of 1967 and they married Feb. 11, 1969.
They grew up and lived the majority of their life in Drain and Yoncalla communities. She loved to go camping and going to the coast. Pat said, “she always asked to go camping.” She enjoyed making quilts and jewelry for her family. When Sandi was young, she liked to dress up and go dancing. But, most of all Sandi loved to spend time with her family at gatherings and enjoying her grandchildren. She loved to go to the grandkids and great-grandkid’s activities and could always be heard cheering them on. Her favorite activities during the holidays were making sugar cookies with Nyev and Lyiv. Her grandsons’ favorite memories were summers with grandma and the swimming adventures that they would do.
Sandi is survived by her husband of 53 years, Patrick Fitzgerald; son Steven Fitzgerald of Eugene, Oregon; daughter Tonya Fitzgerald-Carlile and son-in-law Corey Carlile of Oakland, Oregon; five grandchildren Jacob Fitzgerald and fiancé Devon Henry; grandson Alex Fitzgerald and wife Sabrina Fitzgerald; grandson Scottie Stroud and wife Kailey Stroud; granddaughters Nyevillann Carlile, Ahlyivia Carlile; two great-granddaughters Grace and Everly Stroud; two brothers, Richard and Raymond Hollamon; five sisters Nancy Reader, Lou Young, Cathy Gates, Anita Peterson, Julie Walls, and two half-sisters Martha Romans and Jody Hollamon.
A celebration of life will be held at the Yoncalla Assembly of God on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
