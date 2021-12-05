Sandra Kay Garcia, age 64, was a loving mother of four children, adoring grandmother of 14 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Sandra sadly passed away in the early morning of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. She was a loving a caring woman with a huge heart. Sandra was a best friend to many people and most people called her mom or grandma, as she always opened her heart and home to anyone in need and accepted everyone as family. She was the best friend, mother and grandmother one could have. She was one of the kindest people around and would always try to take care of others and make everyone happy. She enjoyed family gatherings, dinners and outings with her family. Sandra loved her family and friends with all her heart and soul and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her children and grandchildren. She was very proud and bragged about all her grandchildren who she loved wholeheartedly and would do anything for. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family, as she rests in peace with her other loved ones in heaven.
The family welcomes any friends and family that would like to join them in celebrating her life at her celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Sutherlin Community Center located at 150 Willamette St., Sutherlin, Oregon, 97479, starting at 1 p.m.
