Sarah Ellen Chastain Fisher left us for her heavenly home on Jan. 31, 2022. She was born in Tuckasegee, North Carolina on Sept. 15, 1929 to Emarus Chastain and Amanda Middleton Chastain. She married Carl Fisher in 1946. The left North Carolina in 1954 to go west in search of work. Their first stop was Mineral, California, where Carl worked with his brother, Richard Fisher. They headed to Washington and stopped in Myrtle Creek to visit friends from North Carolina and ended up spending the rest of their lives here. They did enjoy many trips and long visits with their family in North Carolina. Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Carl Fisher; an infant daughter and her great-granddaughter, Autumn Davis. Sarah had three brothers: Cecil, Oscar and JB Chastain of Tuckasegee, North Carolina. She had two sisters, Marie Messer of Tuckasegee and Sue Owens of Georgia.
Sarah is survived by her three children: Sandra Kremer (Richard) of Mrytle Creek, Oregon; Michael Fisher (Marian) of LaPine, Oregon, and Glenn Fisher (Marty) of Tucson, Arizona. Nine grandchildren: Brenda Ross (Alen) and Rick Kremer, of Molalla, Oregon, Steven Kremer (Kristal) of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Mark Fisher (Nicci) of Aurora, Colorado, Shana Kremer of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, Keli Fisher (Chris) of Houston, Texas, Ryan Fisher (Emma) of Bend, Oregon, Lindsay Fisher of LaQuinta, California, and Brandon Fisher of Anchorage, Alaska. She was very proud of her 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Sarah has many much-loved nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Betty Chastain, of Tuckasegee.
Sarah worked on Webb and Jane Briggs’ farm for 14 years and Rose Haven Nursing Home for 21 years. She loved gardening, camping and hunting.
Sarah was a devout Christian. She left behind ten well-used bibles and wrote her favorite scriptures in notebooks. Her wish was to live in her home until the end of her life. Her family honored that wish and were with her when she passed. We want to thank Phyllis Frazier, for helping us care for her the past year.
A celebration of life is being planned for July 10, 2022 at Stanton Park, Canyonville, Oregon. Anyone whose life she touched is invited to join in her large family to celebrate the life of this sweet soul.
WHERE A BEAUTIFUL SOUL HAS BEEN, BEAUTIFUL MEMORIES REMAIN.
