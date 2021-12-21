Sarah June Loveday-Kingston went to be with the Lord on Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born on June 18, 1932, in Huntington Park, East Los Angeles, California, to Carl Lyman Jack and Rose Josephine Jack (Mikes).
On Aug. 14, 1948, she married her next-door neighbor of Bell Gardens, California, George Robert Loveday. Together, they had three children, Noreen Marburger (Dwight), Gina Andres (Mike), and Bob Loveday (Pam).
In 1980, one year after moving to Roseburg, Oregon, George suddenly passed away. In 1990, Sarah married Lloyd Robert Kingston, a family friend that she had known since she was 22 years old.
Sarah was preceded in death by Lloyd Kingston, her parents, two older brothers, Carl and Thomas, and her first grandchild, Eric Marburger. She is survived by her younger brother, John Jack, of Rowland Heights, California.
Sarah died peacefully with her daughter and son by her side. She had 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a stepdaughter, a step-granddaughter and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Buena Park, California, and later, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Roseburg, Oregon.
Sarah retired from a career in banking. She worked at Security National Bank in California and later at Douglas National Bank in Roseburg.
Sarah loved living in Melrose, working in the yard, traveling and being with family and friends. Sarah will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
There will be no service at this time. Donations may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church and School 750 W. Keady Ct., Roseburg, Oregon 97471. She will be laid to rest with the father of her children at Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California.
