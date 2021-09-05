Scott Anderson Langkamp was born in Lewistown, Pennsylvania on February 29, 1948, a Leap Year baby. Age when he passed: 18 ¼ years old - actually 73 years. His parents were William and Maude Langkamp. This family was joined by siblings, Sherry and twins Shana and Shaun. His brother, Shaun, preceded him in death just a short time ago. Scott's family moved often, and he changed schools yearly.
Scott was in the Navy from 1966 to 1970. During this time, he became friends with a Navy chaplain Many of his Christian beliefs and principles were adopted during this time.
Wedding bells rang February 14, 1975 when he married Beverly Ann Tabor, a union that lasted 46 ½ years. Three children were born to Scott and Bev: Eric, Emily and Erin. They their parents were very important in the Langkamp family life. He became grandfather to Quinn Cierra Pettibone July 27, 2015 and was a proud and caring Grandpa. His extended family grew during these years with in-laws and their families.
Teaching and learning were very important to him. He received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western Oregon State College, his Master of Science Degree from Oregon State University, and his School Administrator License from the University of Oregon. He taught 2nd grade in Corvallis, and 6th, 7th, and 8th grade math and science in Elkton. Scott served as school principal at Elkton, and later as Principal/Superintendent at Monument, Oregon. He served several years on the Oakland School Board. Scott touched many lives during his years of teaching, a profession he loved.
He attended Oakland Church of Christ, taught 5th and 6th grade Sunday School Class for many years. He was active in children's church and Vacation Bible School each year (teaching, presenting skits and whatever else needed to be done). Scott was a devout Christian and was active in church leadership.
Scott enjoyed outside activities. He shot many kinds of bows over the years, but preferred using a longbow (stickbow).
He crafted his own arrows, bow strings, leather quivers and arm guards. Scott liked to fly fish and tied his own flies. He liked the camaraderie of the hunt, and enjoyed the blessing of Gods beautiful nature. Scott identified the gospel song As the Deer Pants for the Water as a favorite.
Scott was an artist working with many mediums: oil painting, acrylics, watercolors, chalk, crayons, pen & ink, pottery and wood carving. He was working on a 5-foot tall wood carving of Christ until his Alzheimer's disease progressed and he was unable to complete his project.
He loved his family and was proud of his children and their achievements. His granddaughter, Quinn, was the light of his life.
From the poem, "I'm Free", comes this message to Scott's family and friends:
"Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your hearts and share with me.
God wanted me now. He set me free."
