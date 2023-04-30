Scott Otjen, age 64, passed away on Feb. 23, 2023, in Roseburg, Oregon. Scott touched countless lives with his unwavering friendship, leaving behind a lasting legacy of compassion and devotion. He loved his children deeply and was a friend to everyone. We will always remember his warm laughter.
Scott was born on April 7, 1958, in Riverside, California. He graduated from La Sierra High School in 1976, and enlisted in the Marine Corps. After his time in the Marines, Scott returned home to Riverside to further his training and became an electronic repair technician. He was known for his exceptional troubleshooting skills and for repairing anything with a circuit board, which was knowledge he passed on to his son, Zakry.
Scott was a devout Christian and remained committed to his faith throughout his life. You could often find Scott singing his heart out for the lord in praise groups at the various churches he attended.
In his free time, Scott enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, listening to music, laughing until his sides hurt, watching movies (especially comedies), telling stories and sailing. He lit up every room he was in.
Scott is survived by his children Zakry, Abigale and Jake; his mother Norma and his two brothers Keith and Ty; his wife Kathy, his stepchildren and step-grandchildren. Previously departed loved ones include his father Donn, and his sister Leesa Campbell. All are welcome to attend a memorial service held at Riverside National Cemetery on June 16, 2023, at 11:15 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post 79 in Riverside, California, beginning at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.