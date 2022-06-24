Seth Sands passed away on June 19, 2022, after fighting a long hard battle with Metastatic Traverse Colon Cancer. His parents were by his side.
Seth was diagnosed in Sept. of 2020. Armed with a thirst for any and all research regarding his illness and a few rockstar medical professionals, he went to war with cancer even though the “odds” were against him.
Seth was born Dec. 21, 1984, in Soldotna, Alaska, as the only child of Steve and Myrna Sands. He attended schools in Kenai, Anchorage, and the Matanuska Valley. Seth loved live entertainment and auto racing of all genres. If it takes a village to raise a child, that village took the form of really good folks from the racing communities that passed through Seth’s life, and from whom he gleaned nothing but good traits.
Seth spent his childhood and early adulthood promoting auto racing. He, and his parents were promoters of the Alaska Sprint Tour and North Star Speedway in Alaska. Seth and his family left Alaska in 2004. He later worked for Joe and Walt Dollefeld at Stateline Speedway in Post Falls, Idaho, Steve Beitler at Skagit Speedway, and with Adam Nelson and George Wade at Shasta Speedway in Redding, California. He was self-employed, worked part-time for FedEx in Issaquah, and at the time of his diagnosis was employed with Alaska Air Group – McGee Air Services, a job he absolutely loved at Sea-Tac.
Seth moved from Burien, Washington, in Sept. 2021, and moved to his parent’s home in Roseburg, Oregon, where he remained until his death.
Seth is survived by his parents Steve and Myrna Sands of Roseburg, Oregon, grandmother Patricia Sands of Bellevue, Washington, aunt and uncle, Dawn and Steve Robinson of Sterling, Alaska, uncles Kaore Bonell and Steve Gunderson of Los Angeles, California, uncle and aunt David and Verna Sands, of Arvada, Colorado, aunt Gwen Pressley of New York, uncle Patrick and aunt Heather Sands of Issaquah Washington, uncle Rik Bonell, of Washington, special cousins Carol and Tom Jackson of Anchorage, Alaska, and many cousins throughout the United States.
He is predeceased by grandfather Capt. Dick Bonell, grandmother Mary Bonell, grandfather Bernard B. Sands, grandmother Jean Kramer and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Seth was a fantastic human with a keen sense of humor, compassion and he carried himself with confidence. He was a private person, but once he let you know him, you had a friend for life. Seth lived a better-than-good life with no regrets, grudges or enemies. Seth made a difference.
His parents would like to thank all the medical professionals who helped Seth along the way, Dr. K. Patel from CHI, St. Annes Cancer Center in Burien, Seattle, Cancer Care Alliance, Oregon Health and Science University, Dr. Weeze and Roseburg Community Cancer Center, Dr. Young and Staff at Mercy Wound Clinic and Amedisys Hospice in Roseburg.
Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors in Roseburg, Oregon, conducted the cremation. At Seth’s request, there will be no formal services. The family will put together a tribute slideshow to share on-line with family, friends and loved ones.
Condolences may be sent to the Sands Family at 483 NE Clover Ave., Roseburg, Oregon, 97470 or xracergirl@comcast.net
