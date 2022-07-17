Greg grew up in Eugene, Oregon, attending Dunn Elementary, Spencer Butte Jr. High, and graduated from South Eugene High School in 1973. With Art and Ruth Watters and his three brothers Larry, Mike and Stan, Eugene was a wonderful place to grow up. Greg was active in sports, loved to fish and golf and at a young age became a very accomplished piano and trumpet player. Greg played through high school and college.
Greg enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after high school and spent a couple of years at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He returned to Eugene to graduate from the University of Oregon with a B.S. in political science (1982). Greg met Karen Gardener (Watters) at the U of O and they married on Aug. 29, 1981. Karen and Greg spent some time in Eugene and then settled in Roseburg where Karen taught school and Greg managed for the Bon Marche (later Macy’s). He retired in 2015 from Macy’s after a long successful career in retail management. Greg and Karen both loved wine tasting and enjoyed many years serving and supporting the Henry Estate Winery. Greg was an avid and accomplished golfer and loved his Ducks.
His parents and his brother Larry preceded Greg in death. Greg is survived by his wife Karen, dogs Max and Boo, brothers Mike and Stan, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws and friends.
Greg was a son, a brother, a husband and a friend. You will be missed and forever remembered.
A celebration of life will be held on Aug. 7, 2022, from 2-5 p.m., at Henry Estates Winery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.