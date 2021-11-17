Sharen Gail St. James passed away in her Myrtle Creek home at the age of 75, surrounded by her loving family, on Nov. 10, 2021.
Sharen was born in Winnipeg, Canada, on Feb. 1, 1946, where she grew up in Vancouver, B.C., before making her way to the United States in 1964. She was granted her U.S. citizenship in Feb. 1997 (she was very proud of this).
She spent most of her life on the west coast of the United States before returning to Myrtle Creek in 2017 to retire.
She is survived by her partner of 28 years, Thomas H. Sullivan III; son George Matthew St. James; three brothers; one sister; and three grandchildren.
She was an avid car enthusiast and loved bowling, the ocean, and mountain getaways. She worked in the legal profession, and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Sharen was proceeded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth M. St. James; two sisters; and her beloved dachshunds, Peanut and Axle.
She will be missed.
Cremation will be held at Mountain View Mortuary in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, 97457.
