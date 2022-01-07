Sharlee Anne (Wridge) Morton, 81, passed away peacefully on Dec. 28, 2021, surrounded by her children, their spouses and grandchildren. Sharlee was born in Portland, Oregon, and was the youngest child of Virgil and Ethel Wridge.
She was a 1958 graduate of Corvallis High School and attended OSU, where she met the love of her life and husband of nearly 60 years David L. Morton. After marriage, Sharlee chose the role of homemaker, raising her four children. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in various volunteer positions where she touched the lives of many. An avid dog lover, she successfully ran the Schutzhund Dog Club of Roseburg for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband David, parents Virgil and Ethel, and siblings Virgil Wridge Jr., Valma Craft and Delores Bennion. She is survived by her children and their spouses, David and Sandy Jo Morton, Gregory and Jenny Morton, Tamara and Ryan Loosli, Steven and Tana Morton, and a bonus daughter Jenna Zachary, 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and lots of nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services will be held at the chapel on Bertha Way in Roseburg. Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors 541-537-9300.
