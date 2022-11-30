Sharon Dorine Graf, age 79, of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Nov. 25, 2022. Sharon was born April 8, 1943, in Dayton, Washington, to Walter Roy and Lucille Althea Davidson. Sharon moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in Oct. of 1952, with her family where she attended school and graduated from Myrtle Creek High School.
Sharon married the love of her life, James Aldred Graf, on Oct. 7, 1961. They had three children and ran a family-owned and operated business, James A Graf Trucking, Inc., for 61 years.
Sharon is survived by her spouse James, daughter Shannon Watson (Jeff), son Robert Graf (Kimberly), and daughter Deborah Moore (Tadd). Nine grandchildren; Shalaine Potter (Zach), Heather McCleskey (Erik Ellison), Schuyler Watson (Kristie), Kevin Graf (Courtney), Ryan Graf (Annie), Kaden Graf, Taylor Clarke (Kalyb), Lilliah Moore, and Gabriella Moore. Nine great-grandchildren; Logan, Ashlyn, Josey, Clayton, Paisley, Romie, Austin, Lainey, and James, brother Wesley Davidson (Twila), sisters Shirley Eken and Darlene Mings. Sharon was proceeded in death by her parents Walter and Lucille Davidson, brother Vernon Davidson, sister Denise Startin, and grandson Branden Graf.
A private viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Mountain View Memorial Chapel 428 N Old Pacific Hwy Myrtle Creek, Oregon. Open service on Dec. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. There will be a celebration of life following the service at the Winston Community Center, 440 SE Grape Ave, Winston, Oregon. at 1 p.m.
