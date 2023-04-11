Sharon lone Dreier was born in Myrtle Point Oregon on May 24, 1947, to Victor Hugo and Georgia Rose Bevens. She passed away unexpectedly on March 19, 2023, in Mrytle Point Oregon.
She was married to Joseph August Dreier on April 25, 1965, in Reno, Nevada. They had three children; Jeffrey, Kimberly and Victor. They moved to Roseburg Oregon in 1970. She worked at Jo Lane Jr. High for 30 years retiring in 2007. She loved the coast and moved back to Myrtle point, Oregon 12 years ago with her significant other Dale Rochek. Sharon loved her family with all of her heart and had many kids that either called her mom or Grandma. She loved going to the beach, puzzles and Hallmark TV to name a few. She was preceded in death by her parents Victor and Georgia, her sister Patsy, brother Ronald and husband Joseph. She is survived by her significant other Dale Rochek and her children Jeffrey (Tami), Kimberly (Mark) and Victor (Candi). She also Leaves her grandchildren; Genni (Aaron), Josh, Jake (Sara), Chelsee, Austin and Alexis and great-grandchildren Madison, Colin, Peyton, Joey, Brentley and Aubree. We will be Having a celebration of life on May 7, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Splitz Family Grill located at 2400 NE Diamond Lake Blvd. Roseburg, Oregon 97470.
