A celebration of life will be held this fall for Sherri Bryant who died on May 6, 2022. Sherri passed after a long lingering illness. She was 60 years old.
Sherri was born in the community hospital here in Roseburg, Oregon, on Sept. 21, 1961, to Bertha Mae Adams Kolb and James C. Kolb. She was married twice before marrying her husband of 26 years, David Dewayne Bryant. They married on Aug. 3, 1995, at the Lookingglass Grange. Sherri was an Army military wife for 13 years. She received an honorary coin from a Command Sargent Major of the Army in honor of being good spouse support for her soldier husband. She worked at Umpqua Homes for The Handicap for five years.
Sherri is survived by two daughters, Christy Ann Thompson, of Lebanon, Oregon and Kari Rae Noviello, of South Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and her sister, Karmon Nikole Smith, of Sumter, South Carolina. She is also survived by four brothers, Jimmy Dale Kolb of Riddle, Oregon, Richard Dean Kolb of Brookings, Oregon, Kameron Karl Kolb of Eugene, Oregon, and Shannon Dion Egbert of Grants Pass, Oregon, and eight grandchildren. She is survived by her father James Kolb and stepmother, Dee Kolb, mother Bertha Egbert, stepfather, Frank Egbert, and her second mother, Doris Chick Rene Tuttle.
The family is grateful for the loving care her best friend, Patty Kolb, gave to Sherri during her illness. Sherri and David have chosen for Sherri to be cremated and her ashes will be interned at the Roseburg VA. David, her veteran husband's ashes, will join her when it is his time, so they can once again be together.
