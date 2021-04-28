Sheryl Ann Peel sadly passed away on April 23, 2021.
Sheryl was born in Santa Monica, CA and later moved to Klamath Falls, OR, where she spent most of her childhood playing with her siblings on her folks’ resort. She graduated from Klamath High School and shortly after made her way back down to California, fulfilling her big city dreams and falling in love with fashion.
Sheryl later returned to Oregon where she met her husband, started a family, and spent the rest of her life. She had a burning desire to help others and worked many different service-based jobs, whether it was assisting at juvenile detentions or serving the elderly, but where she truly thrived was being a mom and grandma. Sheryl was devoted to her family and always provided unconditional love and support. She had the most kind spirit and always put everyone before herself.
She loved to camp and travel, had an adventurous soul and never turned down an invitation to play a card game. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her mother Saundra Cree; father, Maynard Wood; sister, Terri Andrews; brothers, Randy and Gary wood; her children Greg and Andrea Miller, and Jacob Peel; step children, Blaine and Rex Peel; and her grandchildren, Kameron Tracy, Natasha Miller, Stanley, Logan and Brody Peel. She loved and was loved by her aunts and uncles, cousins and nieces and nephews.
Sheryl’s funeral service will be at held at the Chapel of the Roses, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 1 p.m.
