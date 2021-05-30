Sherylyn “Sherrie” Gregory, age 74, passed away on February 14, 2021 in Portland, OR.
Sherrie was born on November 25, 1946 in Centralia, WA to Oren and Nettie Gaskill. She and her family lived in Grand Mound, WA, until they moved to Canyonville, OR on Easter Sunday in 1953 and they later relocated to Myrtle Creek on Thanksgiving Day 1954. She graduated from Myrtle Creek High School in 1964. On December 4, 1964, she married Terry Edwards of Riddle, OR and they had three children together: Robert (Bob), Kelly and Angelina (Angi). On April 20, 1991, she married Dale Gregory of Winston, OR. Sherrie and Dale moved to Copalis Crossing, WA, for work in October 1991. They later moved back “home” to Roseburg area in 1994.
Sherrie worked at several places in the Roseburg area, including the Oregon Employment Division, the Bureau of Land Management on special contract, and several local taverns, such as The Junction and The Sunset.
Sherrie enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved working in her yard and was especially fond of her flower gardens. She loved sunshine and warmer weather, and hanging her clothes out on the line. She loved vanilla ice cream, the color pink and collecting flamingoes (inside and outside her house). She enjoyed going to the car races, especially when Bobby was racing.
Sherrie loved volunteering in the local community. She spent many years as a volunteer with her children’s school, their band and choir programs, the Argonauts Drum and Bugle Corps for two summers. She also volunteered with grandsons’ classrooms and the SMART reading program at Green Elementary School. For several years she sold 50/50 tickets at the Douglas County Speedway for various local charities. She also volunteered with the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life.
Sherrie loved to sing. She had a beautiful soprano voice with a natural vibrato. She was always humming or singing to the radio, a record, music in the park or county fair concerts. She participated in Rickett’s Venue several times and later sang with her band, “Cabin Fever.” Sherrie also enjoyed singing the National and Canadian Anthems at the races. She is now our Singing Angel!
Sherrie is preceded in death by her parents Oren and Nettie Gaskill, the father of her children Terry Edwards, her husband Dale Gregory and a grandson Justin William Gregory. She is survived by her children: Robert Edwards (Karla), Kelly Edwards (Mary) and Angelina Gregory (Larry); five grandsons: Terry Edwards II (Kayla), Trevor, Tyler and Matthew Gregory, and Joshua Edwards; four great grandchildren: Nalah, Owen, Evan and Kinsley; and six brothers and sisters: Oren Gaskill (Lew), Linda Hadley, Gary Gaskill (Cindy), Loren Gaskill, Nick Gaskill (Julie) and Gabe Besher (Roger); and one very special niece, Tiffany Hilby (Ryan), as well as many other nieces and nephews and numerous friends.
A Celebration of Life with reception to follow will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at River Forks Park Pavilion. Please come and help us celebrate Sherrie’s life. In order to comply with the park’s COVID-19 guidelines, we ask family and friends to RSVP by Friday, June 4, 2021 to estimate the number of people attending. You can call or text Angi Gregory at (541) 580-4616.
