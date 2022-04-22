Born in Sussex, New Jersey, she married (Bert)ram Gary Van Riper on Feb. 14, 1958.
Proceeding Shirley; Augustus C. Van Riper and Elizabeth (Betty) W. Van Riper.
Shirley is survived by Bert Van Riper of 64+ years, her soul mate, love of her life and best friend. She is also survived by her children, Cindy Phillips (Kevin), Sandy Van Riper (Mike), Gail Sherman (Todd), Leroy Mead (Deana), grandchildren; Jason Hooker (Jessica), Michael Yosten (Tabitha), Joshua Bartholomew, Joe Herrington II (Brittny), Jacob Bartholomew (Megan), Cory Herrington (Trystin), Triston Mead (Kelly), Tyrell Mead (Kati), Taylor Mead (Joey) & Darcy Mead. 20+ great-grandchildren, many non-blood family members and many friends.
Shirley was a kind, soft spoken, loving and caring person. She always tried to look for the good side of everyone. Those who knew her as Shirley, Mom, Nana or Zip. Shirley was a jack of many trades, owner of Bert & Shirley's Cafe & Deli, owner of Zip's Tackle Supply, owner operator; semi-truck driver with Bert. She enjoyed fishing and her family. She loved animals, mostly her dog, Molly. Favorite movies included original Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and White Christmas.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Any questions, please contact Cindy Phillips, 541-670-0726 (call, leave a message or text).
