Shirley Fogleman McCorquodale was born April 15, 1935 to Lee and Marguerite Fogleman. While a resident of Brookdale in Roseburg, Oregon, she was received into the arms of our Lord December 2, 2020, once again meeting those dearly loved ones preceding her in death, her parents and her son Dean McCorquodale.
With the recent death of her brother Bud Fogleman, she is survived by his spouse, Dale; and her sister Jean (Jerry) McCaig. She shared 58 years with the love of her life Alfred ‘Mac’ McCorquodale. She also leaves to cherish her memory daughter Marla Chauffe, Sutherlin, OR; sons, Jeff Chauffe (Anna), and Mike McCorquodale (Lisa), Owensville, KY; and daughter-in-law, Insoon McCorquodale, The Dalles, OR.
Shirley received her registered nursing degree while residing in Jackson, Mississippi. Continuing to use her skills she had a true gift of adding humor with her patients, which helped in their healing process.
She loved working at DCH and after the hospital closed, she worked for Dr. Tom Harpole until her retirement in 1997.
Shirley loved to cook, especially fresh veggies from Mac’s beautiful garden. She had a magical way of turning vegetable into a gourmet meal. While cooking, she always managed to add a dance step or two as she loved to dance even as a wee one! Her music preference was unlimited, from symphony to Cajun; entertaining was high on her list of things to do. Fresh flowers cut from her beautiful garden, delicious meals lovingly prepared by her, friends and family to share with, made her very happy. Being from Louisiana, friends often requested her delicious gumbo.
July 4th was a wonderful celebration “Annie” enjoyed with her children, grandchildren and friends. She held parades around her beautiful lawn with decorated wagons, tricycles, bicycles, banners, tractors great big smiles with much laughter and of course with food to follow!
Family and friends will gather June 12th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Abacela Winery for the celebration of Shirley's life.
