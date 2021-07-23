Shirley Jean Hudson Byland Mullenax passed away on July 11, 2021. She is survived by her husband Wesley T. Mullenax; her children, Kim and Don Carswell, Randy Byland, Lisa Hancock, Toni and Steve Triplett, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
