Shirley Jean Keller passed away on February 3, 2021, after a courageous battle will Parkinsons. She was born March 27, 1933 in Flint, Michigan to parents Clayton and Pearl Syles Van Slyke.
On February 20, 1954 she married George Keller in Ironton, MO. Shirley grew up in northern Michigan where George and she met. They moved to Roseburg, OR, in 1954.
Shirley enjoyed doing volunteer work; delivering food for Friendly Kitchen for 13 years. She also enjoyed golfing and playing cards with friends.
Shirley and George spent considerable time traveling by RV. He would like to thank Callahan Court for the special care they gave Shirley.
Surviving is her is her husband George; a brother, Robert and his wife Betty; sister-in-law, Faye Van Slyke; daughter, Gail Grossart and her son, Cary and daughter, Kelly Vickers and her husband Tyler and their daughter, Nora; daughter, Cindy Allderman and husband David, their daughter Samantha and son Davis; daughter, Shelly Keller and husband Marty Heckman and their son Erik. Her brother Gerald preceded her in death.
Due to Covid, there is no service planned at this time.
