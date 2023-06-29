Shizuko ‘Mary’ Johnstone Jun 29, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Johnstone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shizuko “Mary” Johnstone of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on June 22, 2023. She was born on May 21, 1927, in Kyoto, Japan, to her father, Tosaburo and her mother, Toku Yanagimoto.Mary met her husband, Howard, while he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. They married on March 5, 1952, and shortly thereafter returned to the U.S.Shizuko is survived by daughters, Rebecca Johnstone and Carol Johnstone, granddaughter Mariah Krevanko (Austen) and great-grandchildren Adliyn and Boden.Mary was an accomplished gardener and seamstress. She also taught 4H knitting to her daughter and friends. She loved snow skiing and traveling the world.Mary was a resident of Brookdale Memory Care beginning December 2016. Her family wishes to express its gratitude to the staff at Brookdale for their professionalism and compassionate care.Private service to be held. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Homeless camp cleared from duck pond area ahead of new regulations More abuse alleged at Douglas County foster care home Forget Me Not owner sues local man in spat 54th annual Summer Arts Festival underway in Roseburg A different way to remember a loved one TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections Fairs, Festivals & Fun Visitor Guide 2023 DC Timber 2023 Readers Choice Winners Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Inszone Insurance Services Announces Strategic Hire, Kathleen Kozlowski, as Vice President of Carrier Relations Pervasip Announces Expansion Into California Market High-A Midwest League Glance High-A Northwest League Glance Single-A Carolina League Glance
