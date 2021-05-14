Shooter Norman Edera passed away on May 12, 2021. He was the most loved and spoiled dog on planet Earth while being the most stubborn dog there ever was.
Shooter lived a life full of adventures. He met his mom on senior night in the Sutherlin gym in February 2010. From there, he was by her side until the end and was her very best friend. He met his dad in 2011 and was his loyal companion after that.
In his younger years, Shooter loved to go hiking, camping, and fishing with his dad. He loved playing sports and was an avid soccer player. In the summer time, his favorite thing to do was to chase the deer and eat apples unless he was napping out in the sun on his back with his feet in the air. He loved going to Woofstock in the summer time and competing in all the events.
In 2015, Shooter moved to Tacoma with his parents where he made the newspaper at a local baseball game, witnessed some of the best basketball in United States, and was loved on by the Cubs baseball team when they played the Tacoma Rainiers. He loved walking at the park every day with his dad, playing with his stuffed animals, and getting yummy food from all the great restaurants in Tacoma. In 2017, his sister Sylvia was born and she continued to adore and loved on him even when he didn’t want to be snuggled. He loved her so much.
At the end of 2017, he moved back to his final home in Sutherlin, Oregon, with his family where he finished out his days chasing the deer and turkeys, going for walks around the pond, playing with his family, and snuggling his mom. Shooter has left a huge hole in many hearts and has changed so many lives. He will be sincerely missed by so many.
Shooter is preceded in death by his brother Brutus, and friends Missy and Tyson. He is survived by his dad, Nicolas, mom, Brooklyn, and sister, Sylvia. Thank you for bringing so many smiles to our lives Shooter. You are so loved.
Shooter was laid to rest this past week.
