4/30/1958-4/28/2021
Sid passed away of natural causes the morning of April 28, 2021, by his wife's side. He was born April 30th, 1958 in Coos Bay, Oregon to Merle and Mary Schuyler.
Sid spent his adolescent years in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He enjoyed sports, academics, and social occasions. He graduated from South Umpqua High School in 1976.
Following High School, Sid attended Lane Community College and Umpqua Community College.
In 1977, Sid married Kathy, his wife and baby mama of 44 years, together they had two sons, Sydric Schuyler and Clayton Schuyler.
Sid was heavily invested in the Timber Industry. His career started as a truck driver for his father in-law Tom. He was trained as a driver by Pat Ireland and Ray Steinhoff. In 1980, Sid bought an old KW log truck from Tom of which Sid, under the guidance of Tom and Charlie Ireland, tore the truck down to its frame and rebuilt it. That truck was known as Shake Rattle and Roll, old 26.
That opportunity opened the flood gates of entrepreneurship. Sid spent the next 40 years building a successful business. 25 of those building years working with sons and partners Sydric and Clayton.
Sid was an intelligent, confident, optimistic man with strength of will, a kind heart, and a generous nature. He was creative and known for thinking outside the box, with a go big or go home attitude.
Sid was also known as the Big Guy, Pops by his sons and Bop Pop by his grandchildren.
Sid was preceded in death by his father Merle Schuyler; brother Kelly Schuyler; father in-law Tom Ireland; and his uncle Randy Schuyler.
Sid is survived by his mother Mary Schuyler; wife Kathy; sons Sydric Schuyler and Clayton Schuyler and wife Mikhail; mother-in-law, Carolyn Ireland; granddaughter, Macy Schuyler (Bop-Pops princess); grandsons, Damon Schuyler (Bop Pops #1), Ezra Schuyler (Bop Pops repeat); brothers, Darren Schuyler and wife Lavelda, Jason Schuyler and wife Terri; sister-in-law, Shyra Schuyler (Kellys wife); sister, Mindy Frye and husband Shean; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Carla Wigle and husband Rod; and brother-in-law, Tom Ireland; many colleagues, employees, friends, and co-workers; dogs Yogi and Boo Boo; horses, Mr. Pony and Sun-dance; best friends, Terry Hergert, George Sheldon, and Rick Gibbons.
Sids life was like a magic carpet ride, never boring!
Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from community, friends and Timber Industry colleagues. Your stories of Sid’s interactions with you are treasured memories of his life, it’s meant a lot to the family, and really helps.
Thank you, and God bless you all!
A memorial celebration of life will be held at Millsite Park in Myrtle Creek, Oregon June 6, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. Following services there will be food available, and of-course, lots of stories about logging, trucking and a truck show and shine in parking lot across the covered bridge in Ireland's lot. Thank you, Toni Gibbons, for your efforts on the show and shine, and thank you, Charles Ireland for the use of lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.