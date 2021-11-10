Stanley Ellis Hermann passed away peacefully in Roseburg on Oct. 20, 2021, at age 97, 33 days prior to his 98th birthday. Stan was a veteran that served in India during WWII, and later became the manager and Chief Executive Officer of Umpqua Savings and Loan. In 1982, he became president and owner of Guardian Mortgage, providing loan services to three Southern Oregon counties. He was an influential member of numerous city, county and state-level organizations, as well as aided in the development and expansion of Mercy Medical Center. After his retirement, when out in public, it was not uncommon to see people approach him to say thank you for helping them with a loan and the opportunity to enhance their lives.
At Stan’s request, no formal funeral will be performed and his remains will be interred in the family gravesite in Broadbent, Oregon.
