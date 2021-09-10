Stephen James Adair, 80, passed away on Sept. 5, 2021 in Roseburg, Oregon.
Stephen was born in Los Angeles on Sept. 14, 1940. He moved to Roseburg in 1972 and went on to own Steve Adair’s Barco Supply of Roseburg and Barco Storage Units. He was a member of the local Antique Car Clubs.
Stephen is survived by his wife, Eleanor Frances Adair, and by his children Deborah (Adair) Wilber, Jeffery and Katie Adair, Stephanie Adair, and Scott Adair.
Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Wilson’s Chapel of the Roses from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 13, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.