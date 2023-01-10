Steven Jeffery Buchko died quietly at his home in Elkton on Dec. 18, 2022, surrounded by his family at the age of 69.
Steven was born and raised in Roseburg and spent his later years with his wife and family in Elkton. Steven was always a genuine human being full of love for others and frequently seen with a mischievous twinkle in his eyes. His sense of humor and ability to uplift others with his laughter was one of his gifts. Steven retired back in 2014 after working at Umpqua Community College for 17 years and owned his own tile business for many years. He went back to school and received his bachelor's degree in business administration. Steven loved to crab along the Oregon coast and fish for salmon. He was a true artist (Elkton Metal Arts) making incredible metal sculptures.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, and step-children (but never liked to use the word step), Kenner Jr. and Emily, Samantha and Tony, and Isabella; his grandchildren whom were the light of his life, Robert Christopher, Ava, Mariah and Kenner III; his sister, Vicky and brother-in-law, Thomas, and his beloved dog Pepper.
Steven was an amazing husband, father, brother and true friend to many. His kind, sensitive and special spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Services for Steven will be held on Jan. 12, 2023, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Roseburg at noon.
In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Steven Buchko's name at Saving Grace, where he volunteered.
