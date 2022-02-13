Steve Fisher was born July 24, 1956. He lived his entire life in Winston, Oregon, except for his college days at Oregon State University. He was raised by his father, William Fisher and his mother, Leta. Other caring people helped shape his life. His high school art teacher, Joy Johnson, nurtured his love of art, helped him to navigate through school and to become the community minded man he grew up to be. Steve graduated from Douglas High School then from OSU. He forged life-long friendships with classmates and Delta Tau Delta fraternity brothers. In the fraternity they all had nicknames like Steve’s friend Quake, so named because every time he danced the earth shook. Not surprisingly Steve’s nickname was “Fish.”
Steve taught at Douglas High School and after ending his teaching career there, to focus on business, he continued on as the varsity boys’ basketball coach for a total of eleven seasons. Many also remember Steve as “the voice” of Douglas High Football home games. He was loved and respected by the athletes. Steve talked about one incredibly special day when he had received a call from one of his former basketball players. The call ended with “I love you Coach.” Steve responded. “I love you too.” Later that same day Steve was on the phone with Dick Puhl, his own high school basketball coach. At the end of that call Steve told Puhl, “I love you Coach.” Puhl said, “I love you too Steve.”
Steve is survived by his wife, Dorothy and their two sons, Forrest and Owen. He loved his family. Steve admired Owen’s musical talents and his love of history. Steve also found himself wishing that everyone could have the wonderful experience of seeing the world through Forrest’s eyes. Also special to him were his nieces and nephews.
Steve loved life. He loved basketball. He loved cycling. His biggest cycling adventure was riding coast to coast with his chosen brother, Ronnie Reymann. He loved shuffleboard and if he could have left final words for his shuffleboard friends they would have been “Lag one. Three on you.” Steve was a business man. Willee’s Restaurant and the 99 Bar & Grill are landmarks in Winston. He valued his employees, some of whom had worked with him for over thirty years. To them, Steve was Bossman.
At his end of life, he so appreciated family and friends coming together to help. The hospice people were very kind and capable, especially nurse Jim. His sisters-in-law, Edna and Debbie, were very supportive as was his brother-in-law, John. Special thanks to Danny and Trish Holland, Rick and Heather Hinton, and Karen Tolley.
Steve had a great admiration for those with vision. At the top of his list was Elon Musk. It was amazing that just a few hours before his death Steve’s phone received a tweet from Elon Musk saying, “Lie back and think about Mars.”
Steve hated bullies and liars but he loved all others. That love will continue to touch all those who loved him back, for the rest of their days. Steve, to you we say “We love you Coach, Husband, Uncle, Dad, Friend.”
Services are pending
