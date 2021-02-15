Steve Good of Roseburg, OR, formerly of Sutherlin, passed away early February 5, 2021.
Steve was born September 3, 1958 in Prineville, Oregon, to Frank and Angie Good. They moved to Sutherlin in 1964 where Steve lived most of his life. Steve attended special education classes in the Roseburg school district culminating with his graduation in 1978. He spent his working career at Sunrise Enterprises in Roseburg, where he held a variety of jobs from recycling specialist to his favorite assignment, the nailing station. Steve was a valuable and reliable employee, rarely missing work during his 30 years at Sunrise. After school or work, Steve could be found at Sutherlin High School. The Sutherlin Bulldogs were his first love, and he was their #1 fan. Whether helping his Dad as a youngster distributing equipment to the Football team, watching a variety of practices, cheering on every team from Volleyball to Track & Field, or volunteering as a team manager for Boys’ Basketball - he enjoyed being a part of it all.
Steve never met a stranger and was well recognized (and loved) in Sutherlin. The community embraced him and enabled him to live a full life. He enjoyed growing up with the large group of neighborhood kids fondly referred to as the Mardonna Monsters. His family referred to him as “the Mayor” because he’d never met someone that wasn’t worthy of a handshake and smile. He loved to swim and could often be found splashing in the neighbor’s pool during summertime. Steve medaled in the Oregon Special Olympics state meet and took great pride in that achievement! He loved popcorn, hot dogs with mustard, opening presents, and his birthday, often inviting the entire neighborhood to his party. Later in life he continued to enjoy sporting events and expanded his favorite teams to include the Oregon Ducks (a long-time football season ticket holder) and the Gonzaga Bulldogs.
Steve was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, another community that embraced him as its own. His faith in God never wavered, nor did his weekly contribution to the collection basket at Mass. In recent years, Steve moved to an adult foster home where he was blessed with caregivers who tended to his daily needs and provided him with support and love. Steve was a friendly and loving soul. He will be greatly missed.
Steve is survived by his mother Angie Good of Roseburg; brother Greg (Sherri) of Sutherlin; sister Nancy (John) Kiesewetter of Eugene; and nephews Carson Kiesewetter of Eugene and Jack (Jenny) Kiesewetter of Spokane.
Private funeral services will be held on February 19, 2021 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Inurnment will be at the Roseburg National Cemetery at the VA in Roseburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Steve Good to the Sutherlin High School Special Olympics, 531 East Central, Sutherlin, OR 97479.
