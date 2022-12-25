Steven Arnold Potter was born on Feb. 28, 1957, in Napa, California, to Cliff and Jan Potter. Steve was the eldest of five children. He attended Napa Adventist Junior Academy to the 10th grade, and graduated from Rio Lindo Academy in Healdsburg, California, in the class of 1975.
The family moved to Days Creek, Oregon, shortly after his graduation and he soon found himself working with his father in his newly founded business: C & S Firesafe Services. Together, they built C & S from a small, simple chimney sweep business with just the two of them into a multifaceted, high-tech business. When Steve’s father, Cliff, passed away in 1993, C & S had six employees, four vehicles and had begun installing and servicing fire-suppression systems for restaurants and steam cleaning restaurant hoods, as well as selling and servicing fire extinguishers. Steve continued to build the business alone and, to his credit, C & S now has 20 trucks and 23 employees.
Although C & S was an important part of his life, his family definitely had first place in his heart. For the last 22 years (since 2000), Steve was happily married to the love of his life, Helen Ibanez Potter. Together with their two children, Ceci (19) and Brooks (17), Steve and Helen took many educational family vacations, traveling to many parts of the USA and the world, including Europe, the Philippines and Australia. Steve had a great love for this country and the freedoms guaranteed us in the Constitution and wanted his children to see historical sights and landmarks with their own eyes, that they may also learn to cherish what America stands for and also have an appreciation for other cultures.
On Monday, Nov. 30, Steve went to Mercy Medical in Roseburg with shortness of breath, but was soon transferred to Sacred Heart in Springfield. On Friday, Dec. 9, Steve passed quietly surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife, Helen, his children, Ceci and Brooks, his mother, Jan May, two sisters, Terri Zwiker and Corinne Jeske and his younger brother, Tom Potter. We will all miss him greatly; his great sense of humor, the twinkle in his eyes, his good cooking, his leadership and his generous and caring ways.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 2 p.m. at the Roseburg Seventh-day Adventist Church.
