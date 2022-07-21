Steven Earl Ray, 72, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away July 13, 2022. Steve was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to parents Vester and Wanda (Barklow) Ray. He graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1967 as an All-State basketball honor and attended one year at Western Oregon State College on a basketball scholarship.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.