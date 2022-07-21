Steven Earl Ray, 72, of Yoncalla, Oregon, passed away July 13, 2022. Steve was born Sept. 2, 1949, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to parents Vester and Wanda (Barklow) Ray. He graduated from Myrtle Point High School in 1967 as an All-State basketball honor and attended one year at Western Oregon State College on a basketball scholarship.
After 17 years together, Steve and Anna “Pauline” Kingery married Apr. 10, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Steve’s first job as a teenager was landscaping at the Elks Lodge, learning the skill from his grandfather. He then worked for McKay’s Grocery Store where he worked his way up to manager and was the youngest manager at the age of 23.
In 1999, Steve was 49 when he went to work as a groundskeeper at Umpqua Golf Resort until his passing. Steve was a huge sports fan. He loved golfing, coaching his children’s sports, troop leader, snow skiing, watching sports on TV and tailgating at the U of O football games. He also enjoyed crabbing at the coast and bringing back the fresh crab to the ladies who lived in Myrtle Point. Most of all he enjoyed drinking Busch Light, barbecuing and spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Coquille Elks.
Steve is survived by his wife Pauline; son Jason (Alicia) Ray of Salem, Oregon; daughter Christine (Eric) Buckner; son Nichol Ray of Anchorage, Alaska; son Robert Reiss of Vancouver, Washington; daughter Margo Rams of West Linn, Oregon; sister Linda (Efton) Sullivan of Coquille, Oregon; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the former Umpqua Golf Resort in Sutherlin, Oregon. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
