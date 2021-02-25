February 18, 1965 – February 19, 2021
Steven Todd Griggs passed away in his home on Friday, February 19, 2021.
Steven was known for his cheerfulness, ability to invoke laughter, and servitude to our Lord and Savior. He touched everyone he came into contact with and was loved by all. He will be incredibly missed, especially by his family.
Steven graduated from Anton High School and completed his Bachelor’s in Sociology from Eastern New Mexico University. He worked in Member Services at Costco.
Steven is survived by his daughters, Stefenie, Caelynn, and Sahara; his siblings, Willie (Nicki), Sandra, Karen, Michelle, and Lonnie (Misty); his extended family, and caring friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Cassie Lynn; his mother, Eva Bell; his father, Lonnie Jean; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name. For the Lord is good; his mercy is everlasting; and his truth endureth to all generations. - Psalm 100:4-5
