Steven Wayne Coons was born on October 22, 1949 to W. Glenn and Josephine (Galdabini) Coons. He joined a sister, Carol E. Coons and a brother, Joe G. Coons. He was delivered in Mrs. Butler’s Nursing Home in Cottage Grove, Oregon, and his birth was attended by Dr. Axley.
At the age of 1 ½ years old he contracted rheumatic fever and was bed ridden for over a year. He attended Drain Elementary School, and graduated from Drain High School in 1967.
Steven enlisted in the U.S. Army in May of 1969, and was released from duty November of 1971. He did his training at Fort Lewis in Washington. He was sent to Vietnam where he was serving in the Army ‘s Navy as a Water Craft Operator off the coast of Vietnam. After he returned, he was stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, until he completed his service. When he was released from the Army, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Combat Infantry Badge and a Good Conduct Medal. He returned to his home on Buck Creek Road near Drain, Oregon.
In 1976, he moved to 3500 Anlauf Road, Yoncalla, Oregon. He continued to reside there until his death on July 2, 2021.
He worked for Portable Rock. Then he worked for Boucock and Dupper Logging. After that he worked with Elmer Dupper doing reforestation work. He then worked for Backus and Williams until he suffered a heart attack. After his recovery he worked for D & R Logging until it closed. He then began logging his own property.
Steven was always interested in model trains. He got his first model train set in the 1950’s and it grew from there. A cousin worked for Southern Pacific, and through him, Steven became friends with a number of railroad employees and retired railroad employees. He had an archive of Southern Pacific photos and other memorabilia. He attended the monthly meetings of the Liars Club which is made up of retired railroad employees.
He is survived by his sister, Carol C. Wigle of Philomath, Oregon; his brother, Joe G. Coons and wife Kittie Jo of Yoncalla, Oregon; and nephew Joseph G. Coons, Yoncalla, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Other than his time in the U.S. Army, he resided in the Drain and Yoncalla, Oregon area all his life. Donations may be made to North Douglas Betterment or charity of your choice.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Smith Lund Mills Funeral Chapel, 123 S. 7th St., Cottage Grove, Oregon. Interment at Comstock Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.