Sue Ann Westbrook of Myrtle Creek, OR, passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born in Lakeport, California on May 26, 1944 to Earl and Vivian Nunnemaker the middle of seven children. She was raised there in Lake County and in Humboldt County finally graduating from high school in Cupertino, California. After high school she joined the US Army and became a medic, after serving her country she went back to school attending both St. Leo's College and the University of Maryland. Sue married Dan Blalock and together had four daughters, as a family they lived in South Korea, Germany and Georgia. In 1991 while working at a store she met Jim Westbrook, they were married on May 27, 1994 and lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Sue loved to quilt, garden and help people. When asked why she like to quilt she would talk about how they made people feel warm and showed her love for them. She was a baker and would travel to bake wedding cakes. Sue was an outdoor person she loved camping, hiking, biking, white water rafting and canoeing. It might surprise you to know that she also was a skydiver in her younger years. Sue was active in her community and was member of the Tri-City Chamber of Commerce. She was a member of the Grange, belonging to Azalea and Myrtle Creek Granges and taking a role in the Oregon State Grange. Sue started a 5K race in Myrtle Creek that supported the Cancer Center. Sue was always finding ways to ease the burdens of others, like the time she helped gather 2,500 lbs. of clothing for the Weed, California fire survivors. In 2015 she was named Myrtle Creek Woman of the Year. Sue is survived by her husband, Jim, her cat, Miss Kitty and four daughter, Laura Grossner, Jacqie Brown, Jeri Sorrels and Judy Cirafesi and eight grandchildren, Aaron Brown, Sean Doll, Danek Cirafesi, Abby May, Josh May, Kerry Doll, Amanda Stewart and Joesph Blalock-Pulizzi as well as sixteen great grandchildren. She also leaves her three brothers and four sisters. Good by Sue, we love you. There will be private family services.
