Susan Ann (Bean) Purcival was born on February 2nd, 1960 in Cottage Grove, Oregon, the daughter of Virgil and Susan Bean. She married Larry Dean Purcival on March 3rd, 1978 in Roseburg, Oregon, where they had two children, Mindy and Lisa.
Susan has seven grandchildren, Sean, Dillon, Taylor, Hayden, Lacee, Sidnie and Sophia. She also had a great-grandson, Myles, whom just turned one year of age. Her last wishes were to see her granddaughter Lacee graduate High School, make it to her great-grandson Myles’ first birthday and take a trip with the family; all three wishes were met. Susan was also a successful owner of an Adult Foster Home in Sutherlin, Oregon for the last 12 years. This Home was her passion and she handed it down to the family for generations to come.
Susan died on the morning of Sunday, June 20th, 2021, in her sleep. She is survived by her husband Larry Purcival of 43 years; her daughter Mindy and husband Tony with their four children together, Lisa and husband Lee with their three kids; and great-grandson, Myles. She is truly loved and will be missed by many.
Her services will be held Thursday, July 1st, 2021 at the Brumbaugh Cemetery in Cottage Grove, Oregon; 76780 Blue Mountain School Road, Cottage Grove, OR 97424.
At a later date, our family is planning a celebration of life. Anyone who knew Susan would know how much family meant to her and it would mean a lot to her and our family if you could join us to celebrate her life.
Family and friends who knew and loved Susan are welcome.
