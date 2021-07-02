Susan Elizabeth (Winkler) Navarro took her last breath Sunday, June 27th, 2021 peacefully and surrounded by love in Tri City, Oregon.
Susie was born in beautiful sunny Burbank, California to Ralph "Shorty" and Wilma Winkler, February 11th 1947. She was a big sister to Pam Lewis and Russ Winkler, a loving wife to John Navarro for 34 wonderful years, a mother, Grammy, aunt, cousin and a dear friend.
Susie and John share 5 sons together, Allan and Dessie Springer, Mike Springer, David Navarro, Rick and Phyllis Navarro, Juan and Kevin Vuorenmaa-Navarro. 7 grandchildren, Ashley, Courtney, Ryan, Zachary, Tashia, Tanya and Jacklyn. 7 great grandchildren, Stella, Lilah, Owen, Ruby, Isaiah, Leo and James. She also leaves her sister Pam Lewis and sons, Russ and Jodie Winkler and sons, favorite cousins Cheryl and Bernie DeRobertis, dear friends the Anderson family, her beloved dog Bailey and numerous loved family and friends.
Gone before her are her parents and her first and favorite grandson Ryan.
Her loved ones invite you to honor Susie's life and the incredible legacy she has created at a celebration of life to be held on July 24th at 10am at the Event Center at Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.
