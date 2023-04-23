Susan Johnson Putman, the heart and soul of our family, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8, 2023. She was born in Marysville, California, on July 7, 1947, to Alton and Edith Johnson. Educated at San Jose State University, Susan received her degree in interior design in 1969, and proceeded on to a career of over 40 years that also included landscape design.
Susan’s faith was reflected in the way she lived her life and treated the people included in it. She moved to Roseburg in 2004, and it became home. She fell in love with the Umpqua Valley and the people who live here, and she never looked back. She served on the board of CASA and the BI chapter of PEO. Her activities included travel, reading, cooking, gardening and taking care of her needy husband and King Charles Spaniels.
Susan was preceded in death by her father, Alton Johnson, mother, Edith Beeler and stepfather, Buck Beeler. Surviving family include her husband of forty years, Laurence Everett Putman, sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Skip King, in-laws, Everett and Lynne Putman, daughter, Lindsay (Bret) Kennaday, son, Jordan (Cynthia) Anderson and stepdaughters, Tennley (Ryan) Matthews, Elan (Paul) Gibson and Lauren Putman.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Roseburg at 10:30 a.m. Donations in Susan’s memory can be made to PEO International Foundation at https://donations.peointernational.org
