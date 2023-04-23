Susan Johnson Putman, the heart and soul of our family, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 8, 2023. She was born in Marysville, California, on July 7, 1947, to Alton and Edith Johnson. Educated at San Jose State University, Susan received her degree in interior design in 1969, and proceeded on to a career of over 40 years that also included landscape design.

