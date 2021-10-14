Susan Jane Nelson, 72, of Drain, Oregon, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 18, 2021. Sue was born to Lloyd and Gladys Fugate on Aug. 28, 1949, in Oakland, Oregon, where she lived until moving to Drain.
Sue married Randy McDonald on Nov. 11, 1967, and had two children: Kim and Tom. They divorced in the early 1970s, and she then married Dennis Edwards on Aug. 22, 1975. After they divorced in the early 1990s, Sue was married to Gary Nelson on Nov. 9, 1993, until his death in 2001.
If you grew up in the area, you would know Sue. She worked at Kwikee’s, and was a familiar face if you stopped into the Totem or the Rice Hill Truck Plaza. Later in life, she was a foster mom to many kids and only stopped when her health began to decline. She was talented with a brush and loved to paint and draw, and if you visit one of her kids, you will see some of her work displayed on their walls. She also enjoyed playing games like pinochle and bridge.
Above all else, she loved her family, and loved cooking for her family. Her fried chicken was a favorite, and Christmas dinner would not be the same without her baked ham with pineapple sauce, tater-tot casserole, and cheesy bread.
On Nov. 25, 2001, Sue gave her life to Jesus and was baptized at the Elkton Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Fugate, and her husband, Gary Nelson.
She is survived by her siblings, Barbara Duncan of Drain, Oregon; Judith (Cliff) Otto of Elkton, Oregon; and Greg (Susie) Fugate of Drain, Oregon; her daughter Kimberly (Casey) Burback of Drain, Oregon; her son Tom (Twila) McDonald of Yoncalla, Oregon; grandchildren Andrew Atencio, Aaron Atencio, Christen Burback, Jesse Burback, Heather McDonald, and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be on Monday, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m. at the Yoncalla Church of Christ, 205 Birch St., Yoncalla, Oregon, 97499.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.