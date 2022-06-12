Born 11/21/1952 died 05/24/2022 – Susan Wulff passed away after her three-year battle with cancer. She was 69 years young. She is survived by her husband of 51 years John Christian Wulff, her children Jason Christian Wulff, Eli John Wulff, Analee Afton Hodges and their spouses, Jaime Wulff, Tammy Wulff, and Jeff Hodges. She also held her daughter-in-law Rachelle Carter close as the mother of her granddaughters. She was a grandmother to: Raegan Wulff, Madison Wulff (deceased) Allison Wulff, Ethan Wulff, Rian Wulff, Xander Wulff, Luke and Lilly Wulff, and Trevor Hunt.
Susan was born to Afton and Riley Slack, was a sister to Sandra Slack, and Stephen Slack. She was a talented singer with the voice of an angel, a five-octave range and perfect pitch, an avid gardener (Bonsai Tree Enthusiast), and most importantly a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and best friend to many. She went to college at UCC after raising her children and the University of Oregon for a degree in fine arts for voice and piano. While she attended college she sang in many talented groups, and had solo performances for the Vocal Jazz, the Messiah Sing Along in Eugene, and the Vintage Singers in Roseburg, Oregon.
Her granddaughter Raegan Wulff said her most important lesson was, “It’s a waste of time to be mad, or upset about something when you can let it go, and love them anyway”. Allison Wulff said, “I loved sitting by the pool with her talking for hours and playing Scabble. She influenced me greatly in the course of my life, and contributed to me becoming a strong person.” Mom taught all of us to leave the bad in the past (just like her mother Afton Slack always said), and to look forward. Susan’s forgiveness and willingness to accept all of us for who we are was only matched by Jesus.
Her celebration of life will be held at her home with close family and friends, with a prior gravesite burial with immediate family.
