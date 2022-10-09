On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, the vivacious Susan Turner passed away during cardiac surgery. Because of her strong faith in Jesus, she was unafraid of dying and heaven gained its newest star. She was 71 years young.
Born in Hollister, California, to parents Ruby and Elmer Gomes, Susan grew up on a family farm, surrounded by siblings and cousins. In high school, she was crowned Queen of the Portuguese Celebration, a proud moment of her youth. She attended college in San Jose. Susan married Kenny Turner on a snowy January day in 1981, and they spent 23 years in Hollister. Susan worked in the banking industry for over 30 years. Following retirement, she and Kenny moved to Douglas County, Oregon. There they made a new life together, including building their dream home. Susan didn’t stay in retirement long and took a position with the Department of Human Services, where she stayed for over 10 years before retiring a second time.
Susan was a hardworking, active and creative person. She loved family, friends and socializing. She is described as an exciting storyteller and a force to be reckoned with. Susan always entered a room smiling, joking and embellishing stories in a fluff and a flurry. She was always prepared to shop, lunch, help solve a problem or pick the perfect outfit — usually all at the same time. She was an avid and creative crafter and gardener. She especially loved working with succulent plants, which brought her hours of joy.
Susan is survived by her husband Kenny; her two children Edward and Joseph; and her grandchildren Mason, Dalton and Brooks, whom she would describe as the light of her life and her pride and joy. Susan also left behind many extended family members and friends who will miss her deeply, including her siblings Michael (Sue) Gomes, Patty Strohn, Elizabeth (Corky) Smith; sister-in-law Charlene Boyd; mother-in-law Francis Turner; many nephews and nieces; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews who all affectionately called her “Auntie.” Susan was a dear friend to many and truly cherished her many lifelong friendships. She was a daughter, sister, wife, mom, grandmother, auntie, cousin, friend, patriot and God-loving woman. She will forever have a special place in our hearts.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Roseburg, Oregon, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds Floral Building at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flower, please donate to the American Heart Association.
