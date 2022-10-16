Susanna Catherine (Judy) Dagler was born Oct. 10, 1946, to Earl and Priscilla Moore Judy, in Santa Rosa, California. She passed away after a long illness, surrounded by her family, on Sept. 22, 2022.
She attended Montgomery High School, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State College, where she majored in psychology.
Susanna married David Dagler on Jan. 30, 1971, in Santa Rosa. They soon moved and bought property in Milo, Oregon, where their two sons, Nolan and Leon, were born. Susanna was beloved member of the Days Creek School District for 31 years and retired as Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent. She was co-founder of the Days Creek Dollars for Scholars and coordinated graduation celebrations and many other activities for the students.
Susanna is survived by her husband, David of Days Creek, sons Nolan of Days Creek and Leon (Angela) of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by her siblings, Donald (Susan) Judy of Milwaukie, Oregon, Carolyn (Ken) Sable of Portland, Oregon, Alan (Margaret) Judy of Willits, California, Dean (Kristy) Judy of Santa Rosa, California, and Patricia Cockrell of Marshall, North Carolina. Susanna is also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews and very special friends in her community.
Arrangements are being made at Mountain View Memorial Chapel in Myrtle Creek, Oregon. There will be a celebration of life at Days Creek School Gym on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Days Creek Dollars for Scholars, PO Box 322, Days Creek, OR 97429. The donations will be used toward a scholarship in Susanna Dagler’s name.
