Suzanne Holly Heselius, 70, of Roseburg passed away in her home on March 1, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at the time she passed. Suzanne was born on Nov. 9, 1951, to Harold and Frieda Eisenberg in Highland Park, Illinois. She grew up in Canoga Park, California with her parents, two brothers Ron and Barry, sister Sandi, and many extended family members.
Suzanne spent many years traveling and enjoying life with her husband of almost 50 years, John Heselius, before settling down in Oregon. Together, Suzanne and John raised three children, Garrett, Corrie, and Brett. Those who knew Suzanne knew that her passion came from having her hands in the dirt, sun on her face, and music in her ears. When she wasn’t gardening or sun worshiping, she was spending time with family and friends. Suzanne was respected by many and loved by all. She was protective of the ones she loved and showed it with a fiery passion. She had an uncanny ability to make you feel good about yourself and was always there whenever you needed her. Her warmth and kindness were felt by everyone she encountered.
Suzanne is survived by her husband, John, three children and their spouses, Garrett and Melissa, Corrie and Justin, Brett, and four grandchildren, Ethan, Raegan, Ty, and Charles. She is preceded in death by her parents. The family will be holding a celebration of life at a later date this summer. Please email love4suzanne@gmail.com if you would like to be notified of the celebration.
