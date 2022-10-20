Sybil Ann Johnson, 84, of Springfield, Oregon, passed away Sept. 7, 2022. Sybil was born April 26, 1938, in Wickes, Arkansas, to parents John Jr. and Annie (Smith) Lewey. After graduating as valedictorian from Yoncalla High School in 1956, Sybil married her high school sweetheart George Raymond Johnson, Sept. 6, 1956, at the Yoncalla Church of Christ. They celebrated 63 years of marriage.
Sybil attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. She started working with U.S. National Bank in 1955, in the proof department of the Drain branch and then the Ladd and Bush branch in Salem. Later on, at the branches in Cottage Grove, Coos Bay and North Bend as the Operation’s Officer. At the time, Sybil was the only woman bank manager in the Southern Oregon region when she became the manager for the Lakeside Branch. She was active in the Bank Administration Institute, the American Institute of Banking and the National Association of Bank Women. Sybil spent over 30 years with U.S. National Bank, retiring as regional operations manager in Springfield, Oregon.
She enjoyed cross stitch, playing cards and games with family, UNO, Skipbo, Pinnacle, Card Sharks, Words with Friends online and BINGO. Sybil was an avid University of Oregon football and basketball fan. She also loved to watch the Denver Broncos. Sybil was a member of bowling leagues in Coos Bay, North Bend and Cottage Grove, and was a member of the Boots and Sandals square dance club.
Sybil is survived by her son Kim (Nancy) Leonard; son Bob (Barb) Johnson; son Jeff (Linda) Johnson; son Scott (Theresa) Johnson; brother John (Linda) Lewey; 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and roommate Judy Johnston, who she loved like a sister. Sybil was a mother and grandma to many; she loved them all dearly.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, Oct. 22, at 11 a.m., at Garden Way Church in Eugene. Inurnment will be at 4 p.m. at Fir Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions should be sent to Shriners Hospital for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd., Portland, Oregon, 97239.
Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.