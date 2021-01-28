Age 52, Tamy passed into the Lords Kingdom on January 12, 2021.
Tamy didn't live an easy life but the last two years were without a doubt the best for her, she had a heart for Jesus and even when she was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer, she continued to praise Him as it ravaged her body.
Tamy is preceded in death by our dad, John; grandpas, Carl, Wes and Ed; grammas, Louise, Evelyn and Maxine; our dear uncle, Jack; and the only man that ever came close to measuring up to our dad, Bruce.
She is survived by our mom Sharon; daughter and son in-law, Devinn and Gabe; son, Kevin; grandson, Gabriel (her Lulu); granddaughter, Brooklyn (her Gracie Girl); sister and brother in-law, Shari and Gary; nephew, Michael; niece, Nicole; aunts, Jeri, Pam, Bonnie and Patti; uncles, Chuck, Mick, David, Gary, Eric and Steve; many cousins and though they were separated for years, the love of her life, Todd; and lastly, her dear "girls" at the Samaritan House who played a huge part in changing her life.
She will be missed by many, there will be a celebration of Tamy’s life on what would have been her 53rd birthday.
