Teresa Marie Kleve (Royston) was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Feb. 8, 1965, to her loving parents Harold Kleve and Joyce Kleve (Lawrence). Teresa loved growing up in Roseburg and had many lovely memories with her two sisters, Vicki Kleve (Reber) and Michelle Kleve (Crosby), in their little house on Lane Street.
Teresa attended Rose Elementary, Fremont Junior High School and Roseburg High School. She married her high school sweet heart James Matthew Royston in March of 1982. During their 40-year marriage, they welcomed four beautiful children, Matthew, Marissa, Nicholas and Elizabeth (Jericho).
After her children were raised Teresa began working at Rose Elementary school and later at Fullerton IV as an instructional assistant. She was loved and adored by all the staff and children. She truly gave her whole heart to educating children which brought her so much joy.
Teresa loved nothing more than being a mother to her children and grandmother to Jordan, Kahlan and Josiah. She adored her children and always created a warm, caring and fun home for them to grow up in.
Teresa was an exceptional baker, a talented quilter and loved making heartfelt homemade cards for her friends and family. Teresa was such a blessing to every person she met. She always spoke with kindness, greeted you with a warm and welcoming smile and was a gentle humble servant at heart. Most importantly, Teresa loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
On Dec. 2, 2022, Teresa was welcomed into heaven, greeted by her Lord with the same bright and welcoming smile that she shared with so many while on this earth. We await the day we will all see her again in heaven.
Please join us for a service to honor Teresa's life and memory. On March 4, 2023, at Roseburg Christian Fellowship on 1376 NE Walnut St. Roseburg, Oregon, 97470.
Service will begin at 2 p.m., with light refreshments to follow.
