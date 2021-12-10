On Dec. 5, 2021, Teresa (Terri) Jane Banducci-Strauss gained her beautiful angel wings and flew to her heavenly home. Terri lived a very healthy and happy life, regardless of her battle with liver failure in the last several years. She was born in Bakersfield, California, on July 20, 1947, to her mother Mary Jane Valley Banducci and father James Arthur Banducci. She had six siblings; three brothers and three sisters, as well as three children; one son and two daughters. She graduated in 1965 from Sutherlin High School. She spent most of her career doing what she did best: loving children. She worked as a teacher’s assistant in special education, as well as volunteering in our local 4-H for many years. She dedicated her time and passion to see success in our younger generations. She never knew a stranger, and always made everyone feel welcomed. Terri was a passionate baker for friends and family, and an astounding gardener. She loved music and enjoyed dancing. She had the most beautiful smile that could light up any room.
Terri once said, “Even when times get tough, smile and let God’s light shine through you. He will show you the way.” She would want everyone to keep smiling in her honor during this challenging time.
She is survived by her husband Steve Strauss; siblings Sandee Powell (Dave), Jim Banducci (Judy), Dick Banducci (Dena), Elizabeth Gilbert (Gary), Bob Banducci (Edie), and Annette Hamrick (Tonie); children Kris Riggins (Kirk), Michael Powell (Shakota), and Vicky McAlexander (Al); grandchildren Keryssa Powell, Taylor Klein, Michael Powell, Caitlyn Powell, and Allison McAlexander; great-grandson Dalton Hoobler; as well as extended family and an abundance of friends.
We are politely asking that you and instead donate to our local 4-H programs, St. Jude Children's Hospital, or St. Paul Lutheran Church in her honor.
There will be a celebration of life held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Roseburg on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The viewing will start at 11 a.m., and the service will start at 12 p.m.
