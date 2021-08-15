Terrence (Terry) day, age 78 of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away in a motorcycle accident on July 23, 2021, with his wife and sister-in-law by his side. He died enjoying his favorite activity, riding his motor cycle with his best friend Roger on their “runs”. He was a self-taught master photographer and was selected as Oregon’s photographer of the year for 6 years. In 1991, Terry was selected by Eastman Kodiak Company and Disney World to exhibit his portrait “Evening Tide” at Epcot Center by millions of people.
Terry’s survivors include his wife of 45 years, Laura Day, daughter Laci Day, son Kurt Day, many brother and sister-in-law’s, nieces, nephews, and friends galore. Both of his sons, Baily and Brent Day preceded him in death.
Due to the fires and hot weather, we will celebrate his life at a date to be announced later.
“Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while and leave footprints on our hearts and we are never, ever the same.”
