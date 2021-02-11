Terry L. Grove, of Roseburg, Oregon, was born August 6, 1948. Terry made his transition into spirit January 17, 2021. He was born in Pennsylvania, moved to California at the age of 10, and attended college at San Luis Obispo where he studied business and accounting and was a track star. He moved to Eugene, Oregon in his 30’s and worked for 25 years as a grant accountant at LCC.
Surviving Terry are wife Lauren Schroeder; son Jay Grove; daughter Lisa Grove; granddaughter Lee Essa Grove; grandson Julian Grove Johnson; stepdaughter Kayla Schroeder; and stepson Skyler Schroeder. Terry was preceded in death by his wife Leslie Grove and parents Gaylord and Frances Grove.
Terry’s loved ones and friends remember him as an exceedingly kind, loving and generous man, a seeker of spiritual learning, devoted to humans and animals, a higher purpose, compassion, and integrity. His passions included collecting rocks, crystals, books of mystery and spiritual genres, and coins.
Distant family and close friends were extremely supportive during his illness, many visiting and many offering food for the family. Amedisys Hospice personnel, especially nurses Corrina, Ruthie, social worker Emily, spiritual counselor Tammy, and the office staff provided generous loving kindness, answers to all questions, encouragement, and compassion for all of us. We sincerely thank every one of you.
