Terry R. Harbour of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 31, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born in Eugene, Oregon, in 1947, to Merle and Velma (Irene) Harbour, the second of five siblings.
Terry enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1968, and was stationed in Guam until his discharge in 1972. While in the military, he married his best friend and the love of his life, Carolee.
After his service, he received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Oregon. Terry then worked at the Douglas County Planning Department, where he created the first comprehensive inventory of all the historic buildings in Douglas County.
In 1992, he began working for the Oregon Department of Transportation, retiring as a regional planning manager. He was a board member for the Historic Preservation League of Oregon (now called Restore Oregon), on the Douglas County Tourism Commission and a board member for the South Western Oregon Visitors Association. He also worked with local vintners to create the winery tour signage around Douglas County.
Terry was an avid long-distance cyclist, runner and hiker, participating in Cycle Oregon numerous times and running in the Capital City Marathon in Olympia, Washington. He loved hiking with his wife Carolee throughout Oregon, submitting Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania and hiking Hadrian’s Wall in the United Kingdom. Gardening was a passion, and he shared his knowledge and skills with anyone who was interested. He had a heart for serving people in his community, as well as through his building projects during mission trips to Guatemala. He had a deep love for God throughout his life and a strong faith that he loved to share.
Terry is survived by his beloved wife Carolee of 52 years, two daughters Erin (Kevin) Morton and Rowena (Don) Townswick and a grandson Samuel, all of whom were the center of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Michael Harbour, Patricia Morris and Timothy Harbour, and survived by his brother Dennis (Karen) Harbour.
A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at Redeemer's Fellowship in Roseburg.
