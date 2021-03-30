Thelma Lorretta Hatcher of Roseburg, Oregon, passed away March 22, 2021 at age 90.Thelma was born and raised in Oregon, spending most of her life in the Roseburg area. She married Harry Hatcher in May of 1948 and started her family shortly thereafter, eventually having six children. Thelma ran Hatcher Tax Service in Roseburg with her husband for many years, helping local residents and businesses with all of their bookkeeping needs.
While raising children, Thelma not only worked but was heavily involved in a local women’s bowling league, even teaching youth bowling in her spare time. She was a talented seamstress, making clothing for her husband and children, sewing quilts customized for each child (including grandchildren), and creating a wedding quilt as each would marry. Thelma taught her granddaughter to sew as well, passing along the family tradition. After retirement, Thelma spent her time using her hobbies to share her love for family and friends. Taking on everything from cardmaking, painting, crochet, and even candle making to show her wide range of talents. She was known to furnish her entire family with crochet potholders and other handmade gifts.
In her later years, Thelma became involved in a local TOPS group, attending weekly meetings and helping coordinate events and celebrations. Thelma loved gardening, especially fragrant flowers. She often had a garden of veggies so she could make her own food. She canned yearly (everything from jam to soup to tuna) and was famous for her dill pickles that people looked forward to every year during the holidays.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; her parents, Robert and Leota LeBleu, three siblings and three of her children (Steven, Dale and James). She is survived by three children (Sharon, Vickie and Ronald), her sister, Marjorie and several grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by friends and family, but all of her traditions and her appreciation for nature, handmade gifts and homemade food will live on in those she took under her wing over the years.
Due to COVID, there are no funeral arrangements at this time.
