Theodore (Ted) Benjamin Hansen quietly passed away, in his sleep, at his residence in Roseburg, Oregon, on Aug. 9, 2022. He was 93 years of age. Ted was born in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 28, 1928. His parents were William L. Hansen, and Thelma Hall Hansen. Ted was born in Portland and raised in Scottsburg.
Ted served in the U.S. Army shortly after World War II. Ted owned/operated the old A&W in Reedsport, was a crane operator and worked as a logger for most of his life. He owned his own logging company at the time of his retirement. He enjoyed his profession, along with hunting, fishing and traveling. Ted's only daughter, Susan Hansen, passed away in 2007.
Ted is survived by his wife Sylvia, son Douglas and his wife Cheri, granddaughter Sarah Hansen-Sullivan, great-grandson Waylon Sullivan, great-granddaughter Allie Sullivan; son William, and his wife Patti, grandsons Mark and Michael Hansen and Michael's wife Monique; grandson Nick Hansen and his wife Jessica, in addition to several step grandchildren and many step great-grandchildren.
Ted had a zest for life and loved to travel in their motor home, throughout several western states, including Alaska. He and his wife Sylvia spent considerable time in Quartzsite, Arizona, during the winter. Ted was also a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. He will be remembered as a humble, hard-working, honest man who cared a lot about his family. He will be missed.
The Hansen family would like to thank the assisted living staff at Riverview Terrace in Roseburg for all their care and understanding. Gravesite services, with veteran honors, will be held at the Scottsburg Cemetery on Aug. 22, 2022, at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be sent to Shriners Children Hospital in Portland, Oregon.
