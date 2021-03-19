1936-2021
Longtime Douglas County resident Ted Osborn died February 16, 2021 at home on the Umpqua River, with his daughter Sandy Hart at his side. He had suffered worsening lung and heart conditions, and assured his family he was at peace. We will remember his humor and smarts, and his ornery, caring nature.
He was married for nearly 59 years to his beloved wife Carol (Gilkison) Osborn, who preceded him in death. Together, they raised three children who with their families survive him: daughter Sandy Hart (Bill); granddaughter, Amanda Hart Standish (Zach); and great-granddaughter, Harper; granddaughter, Kerstyn Hart Olson (Travis); and great-granddaughter, Hartlee Ray; son, Rob Osborn (Patty); and grandsons, Travis Osborn and Chandler Passafiume; daughter, Keli Osborn (Carl); grandsons, Michael Osborn-Grosso and Matthew Osborn-Grosso. His dear sister Fern Osborne, a large, extended family, and a long life’s worth of friends also survive him. He was preceded in death by parents Ted and Bertha (Williams) Osborn; sisters, Mary Rust and Faye Cobb; and brothers, Duane Osborn and Greg Osborn.
Mr. Osborn was a sixth-generation Oregonian, born in Spray. He attended schools in Myrtle Creek, Oakland and Sutherlin, before joining the U.S. Army. During his 20-year military career, he served on posts across the country, also in Germany, South Korea, France, Belgium, and Vietnam. Ted was also awarded the Bronze Star. After retirement, he attended Umpqua Community College and drove a school bus for the Oakland School District. He helped found the Kellogg Rural Fire District, and was a member of Elkton Bible Baptist Church. His faith sustained him.
Teddy Ray loved life: playing ball, traveling through Western Europe, watching the sun set on the southern Oregon coast, listening to Hank Williams, and enjoying his great-grandchildren’s (and his own!) antics. For those wishing to honor his memory with a contribution, organizations protecting animals and helping children had a special place in his heart.
Special thanks to caregivers John and Carmen Dake.
Ted was laid to rest with full military honors at the Roseburg National Cemetery on February 26th, 2021.
